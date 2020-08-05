Elynor Ann Miller Elynor Ann Miller (Watson) died peacefully in her home in Overland Park, August 2. She was born August 28, 1924 in Bloomington, IL, living with her sisters Betty Jean (Radabaugh) and Jan (Hons) and parents Lynn (Rip) & Leona (Moms, Abbey) Watson. She married her sweetheart Raymond (Ray) Herbert Miller (deceased, August 2, 2002) upon his return from active Naval duty in the South Atlantic after World War II, December 21,1946. A lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi (BSP) as well as Quilter's Guilds at her churches and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for over 70 years, kept her busy. Settling in Battle Creek, MI followed by Houlton, ME and Marquette, MI, the family loved the winter settings, with two children born in each state. Moving to Park Forest, IL, Ray continued his railroad career helping bring concrete cross ties to the country from France. Elynor worked as a loving homemaker, besides working as a secretary for Wilson Sporting Goods. Moving to Overland Park, KS, Elynor kept busy with church work at Faith Lutheran, quilting, DAR, and BSP. A short stint in Marshall, TX saw the family move back to Olathe, KS. Elynor took a secretarial position at Kemper Insurance moving up to lead secretary in her division. She always fancied taking the stairs to aid her fitness, convincing fellow employees to do the same. Retirement was enjoyed at Sugar Valley outside of Mound City, KS where they quickly integrated into the community aiding any way they could. Elynor participated in many community activities including the fair and quilting as well as work with the Historical Society. They enjoyed the serene pace of life and fondly remembered all of their friends. She is survived by three of her four children, Margaret (Peggy) Ann Peryam (Kenneth F. Peryam, deceased); Rebecca (Becky) Leona Meyer (Karl F. Meyer); and Lynn Edward Miller (Caren A Miller); as well as nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Ray, daughter Patricia (Trish) Jean Provo and Trish's husband Roland Provo; as well as sisters BJ & Jan and their husbands. Cremation will be followed by internment next to her husband at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Services will be Thursday, August 6 at 2:00pm, Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS. For those who cannot attend, the service will be available online at the funeral website. Elynor requests donations to the American Heart Association
as a memorial.