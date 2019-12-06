|
Emanetta Harbour Qualls Emanetta Harbour Qualls, who was born and raised in the Muncie area of KCK, passed away Dec. 2 at the age of 101. She and her husband, Samuel Qualls, spent their lives as missionaries in Brazil. Together they raised 5 children, Sue, Sam Jr., David, Robert, and Elizabeth, who all mourn her; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 2 sisters and 2 brothers. She possessed a very loving and giving nature, but was also a tower of strength. She is beloved by many and will always remain in our hearts. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." A graveside service will be held at Chapel Hill Cemetery, 701 N. 94 th , Kansas City, KS, on Friday, December 6, at 2:45pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr.Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2019