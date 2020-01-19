|
|
Emelie Trickett Davidson Emelie Trickett Davidson, Overland Park, passed away on December 27, 2019 following a brief illness. Emelie was born in Kansas City, Kansas on December 21, 1929. She attended Wyandotte High School and the University of Kansas where she studied Art Education. At KU, Emelie was a member of Pi Beta Phi where she made lifelong friends and performed in the first Rock Chalk Revue. After college Emelie was an artist and card designer for Hallmark Cards. She was an avid antique collector and was self-employed for many years as an interior decorator and needlepoint finisher. Emelie's creative and artistic talents benefited the Junior League when she served as Ball Chairman, and Christ Church Anglican where she designed and made the interior banners. She was a BOTAR as a young woman, did modeling and was an unfailing and supportive Navy wife who loved performing in the Officer's Club musicals and shows. Among her decorating clients was Milburn Country Club where she and her husband were long-time members - her golf game once netting her a hole-in-one. Emelie is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 67 years, Jim. She is also survived by her daughter, Jan Helfer (Tim), and her son, Dalton (Sue) as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her family is her greatest legacy. Her sense of humor and sassiness was lovingly passed on to future generations. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Salvation Army 3637 Broadway, Kansas City MO 64111 or the . A Celebration of Life reception will be held at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, Kansas on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00am-1:00pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020