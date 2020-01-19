Kansas City Star Obituaries
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY 42303
(270) 683-1505
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Mount Saint Joseph
8001 Cummings Road
Maple Mount, KY
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Sister Emerentia Wiesner


1924 - 2020
Sister Emerentia Wiesner Obituary
Sister Emerentia Wiesner, OSU Sister Emerentia Wiesner, 96, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Jan. 17, 2020 at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 78th year of religious life. She was a native of Richmond. Sister Emerentia was an Ursuline Sister of Paola prior to the merger with Mount Saint Joseph. She taught at Holy Name School, Rosedale (1945-47, 1950-52), Queen of the Holy Rosary, Overland Park (1957-60) and St. Agnes, Shawnee Mission (1962-63). She also served in Miami and Anderson counties until 2009. Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings John Wiesner, Garnett; Marion Regier, Newton; Thelma Cummings, Haysville; Florence Lyon, Wellsville; Rose Haynes, Lane; Velma O'Brien, Bakersfield, Calif., and Frances DeJarnette, Bedford, Texas. The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation begins Monday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements. Donations in memory of Sister Emerentia may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020
