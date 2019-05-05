Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
More Obituaries for Emiko Dannewitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emiko (Kinjo) Dannewitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emiko (Kinjo) Dannewitz Obituary
Emiko (Kinjo) Dannewitz Emiko (Kinjo) Dannewitz of Grandview, Missouri, passed in peace Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 78. Born in Kushi-San, Nago City, Okinawa, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hugh. She is survived by her son Edward, daughter-in-law Tammy, and grandchildren Hailey and Breanna. With a very giving heart, she embellished the role of grandmother. She had a true appreciation of the simple things around her and was thankful for it all. She was able to spend countless hours with her family and loved the little things in life. A devoted mother, she always supported, respected and loved her son. Private graveside services were held at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care at https://www.kchospice.org/donate/. Arrangements: McGilley State Line Chapel, 816-942-6180.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019
