Emilio Zachary Mejia Emilio Zachary Mejia, 29 of Kansas City, KS member of Sac N Fox nation of Stroud,OK passed away Friday February 21, 2020. In Gallup, NM. Emilio is survived by his high school sweetheart Tiffany Essex of the home, his sons Emilio Zachary Mejia Jr. 8 yrs and Elias Zaverio Mejia 10mos, daughter Elise Zariah Mejia 4yrs, father Zaverio J Mejia of Kansas City, KS, mother April M Perez, stepfather Ralph Perez, both of Wichita, KS, 2 brothers Rafael A Perez, Valentine A.W Perez, both of Wichita, KS, 3 sisters Desiree N Mejia of Wichita, KS, Amanda T Mejia of Kansas City, KS and Reighna E Perez of Wichita, KS. 6 nephews and 3 Nieces, mother in law Debra Essex. Many aunts and uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by maternal grandmother Charlotte Blacksmith and maternal grandfather Larry Brown and Paternal grandmother Carmen Mejia. Funeral Services will be 11 AM Friday at KC Church of Christ. Burial at Maple Hill Cemetery Maple Hill Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2020