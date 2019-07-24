Emily C. (Lawley) Dean Emily C. (Lawley) Dean, 96, of LaTour, MO, passed away July 22, 2019. Mrs. Dean was born November 2, 1922 in Weleetka, OK. She was one of ten children born to Charles and Mary Jane Lawley. Growing up in Weleetka, Emily held her own against her older brothers and honed her feisty, independent spirit. She also formed life-long friendships, developed exceptional skills of cooking and sewing, and cultivated her vocal musicianship. When she graduated high school in 1941, she earned a scholarship to the Conservatory of Music in Ada, Oklahoma. In 1942, Emily met the love of her life, John "Jack" Dean, and the couple married 4 April 1943. She worked in the office of the Kaiser Shipyards in Alameda, California during World War II, and when Jack was discharged from service, the two eventually made their home in Kansas City, Missouri, where they raised their two daughters, Denyse and Cyndi. Emily continued singing with her church choirs and participated in the Billy Graham Crusade Choir in 1967, an experience that brought her great joy. After the death of her husband in 1978, Emily went to work for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, retiring in 1989. She was the family matriarch. All holidays were spent at her house, where she insisted on making the meals up until the age of 94. Emily will be remembered for her keen sense of humor, her classic stylishness, and her excellent abilities as a seamstress and cook. Most of all, she will be remembered for her love for her family of whom she was most proud. Emily is preceded in death by her parents; her 9 siblings; and her husband of 35 years, Jack. She is survived by daughters Denyse Loughlin (Pete), and Cyndi Ragon (Travis); grandchildren John Loughlin, Amanda Loughlin, Katharine Ragon, and Joshua Ragon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 1:00 PM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 PM and burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice Foundation, KCHPC, Meadow Lake Pkwy. Ste. 200, Kansas City, MO 64114.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019