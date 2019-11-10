|
Emily Isobel Lucas Bruning Emily Isobel Lucas Bruning of Prairie Village, Kansas Emily Isobel, 100, died on November 6, 2019 at her home. The daughter of Otto Elvason Lucas and Emily Isobel Morley Lucas, she was born in Highland, Kansas August 23, 1919, the much indulged youngest of five children. She grew up on a farm that dated to the 19th century and always appreciated her roots. Like all accomplished children of the late pioneer era in Kansas, she was determined to succeed, self-reliant, and able to change and evolve with the times. Her first job out of Highland College was as the sole teacher, disciplinarian, janitor, and art instructor in a one room schoolhouse in rural Kansas. Holding a Kansas Life Teaching Certificate, she was a dedicated educator, returning to the classroom after her children entered school and serving as PTA president in each of their schools. Emibel was married to Dr. Herbert I. Bruning for 58 years before his death in 1998, supporting his career in education, especially with the Shawnee Mission School District, and accompanying him around the world in his role as District Governor of Rotary International. Whether in these roles, or as a Navy officer's wife, or as head of the Ambassadors at her retirement home, she had a special gift for making new friendships and maintaining old ones, and was predeceased by most of them. Survivors include her children William Bruning (Dr. Richard Fox), Kathy Bussing (Gary), and Emily Griffin (the late Mark Griffin), all from Shawnee Mission, and Dr. Roger Bruning (Mary) from Broomfield, Colorado. She also leaves eight grandchildren: Quigley, David, and Andrew Bruning, Dr. Sarah Sifers, Meghan Hughes, and Peter, Thomas, and Michael Griffin. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren. Emibel relished her role as the assertive matriarch of a multi-generational clan, for each of whom she was both the first critic and the fiercest advocate. She was happiest when surrounded by her family or her many friends especially if she had a glass of premium Bourbon near-by. Until the end of her life she played an expert game of bridge, stayed abreast of current events, and read all the best-selling books. She was a member of PEO and proud to be the longest-living member of Southminster Presbyterian Church, in Prairie Village. A private grave side ceremony was conducted at the Highland, Kansas Cemetery. For those wishing to remember Emibel's life, we hope you would consider a contribution to the Bruning Fund at Highland Community College Foundation, 606 W. Main, Highland, KS 66035. This fund was established to celebrate Herbert and Emibel's 50th anniversary and supports professors' independent study. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019