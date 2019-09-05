Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Shaare Sholem Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Becker


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Becker Obituary
Emma Becker Emma Becker, 95, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Friday, September 6, 2019 at The Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131. Burial to follow at Shaare Sholem Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO at approximately 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a . Emma and her twin sister, Alice, were born on November 23, 1923 in Kansas City, MO to the late Louis and Celia (Minor) Shostak. She graduated from Paseo High School at the age of 16 and went on to attend Kansas City Missouri Junior College. She worked for Brand Puritz Coat Manufacturing as Mr. Puritz's assistant. During this time, she met her husband, Harry. They were introduced to each other by Helen "Babe" Wolkow, Emma's future sister-in-law. They later married and moved to St. Joseph where they had two children, Debbi and Bruce. They moved back to Kansas City in 1965. Emma was the President of B'nai Brith Sisterhood in both Kansas City and St. Joseph. She was also a member of the Meadowbrook Country Club where she would play cards almost every day. Emma loved to spend time vacationing with her kids and grandkids. And she enjoyed going on cruises with her friend, Gerry Brown. Emma also volunteered at Menorah Medical Center's front information desk for over 20 years. In addition to her parents, Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; son, Bruce; son-in-law, Gary Galler; twin sister, Alice Mayer and sisters, Ann Landie and Sara Gold. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Galler; daughter-in-law, Debbie Kaufman; grandchildren: Joshua (Laura) Galler, Hayden (Sarah) Galler, Lauren (Josh) Dovner, Haley (James) Kodner; great-grandchildren: Owen, Danny, Ava, Lawrence and James Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now