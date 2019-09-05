|
|
Emma Becker Emma Becker, 95, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Friday, September 6, 2019 at The Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131. Burial to follow at Shaare Sholem Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO at approximately 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a . Emma and her twin sister, Alice, were born on November 23, 1923 in Kansas City, MO to the late Louis and Celia (Minor) Shostak. She graduated from Paseo High School at the age of 16 and went on to attend Kansas City Missouri Junior College. She worked for Brand Puritz Coat Manufacturing as Mr. Puritz's assistant. During this time, she met her husband, Harry. They were introduced to each other by Helen "Babe" Wolkow, Emma's future sister-in-law. They later married and moved to St. Joseph where they had two children, Debbi and Bruce. They moved back to Kansas City in 1965. Emma was the President of B'nai Brith Sisterhood in both Kansas City and St. Joseph. She was also a member of the Meadowbrook Country Club where she would play cards almost every day. Emma loved to spend time vacationing with her kids and grandkids. And she enjoyed going on cruises with her friend, Gerry Brown. Emma also volunteered at Menorah Medical Center's front information desk for over 20 years. In addition to her parents, Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; son, Bruce; son-in-law, Gary Galler; twin sister, Alice Mayer and sisters, Ann Landie and Sara Gold. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Galler; daughter-in-law, Debbie Kaufman; grandchildren: Joshua (Laura) Galler, Hayden (Sarah) Galler, Lauren (Josh) Dovner, Haley (James) Kodner; great-grandchildren: Owen, Danny, Ava, Lawrence and James Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 5, 2019