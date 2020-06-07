Emma Jean Hambright Clark Emma Jean Hambright Clark was born to Dennis and Lelia Hambright in Independence, Missouri. She was one of six children of that union. She was lovingly reared by Walter and Emma Harrison. She was united in marriage to Robert N. Clark in 1950. There were two children of their union, Robert N. Clark Jr., and Carole Patrice Hamilton. Emma Jean was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church of Kansas City, Kansas, and volunteered for many years her services to the Black Health Care Coalition screening at the Church. Emma Jean was educated in the public schools of Kansas City, Missouri. She earned a Bachelor's of Science in Education Degree at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, and obtained her Master of Arts Degree in Psychology of Elementary School Subjects from the University of Michigan. Mrs. Clark was a dedicated educator, serving as classroom teacher, reading specialist, substitute principal and Director of Elementary Instruction/Curri-culum/In-Service for the Kansas City, Missouri School District. She served as Director and Elementary Education Specialist for Cooperative Urban Teacher Education (CUTE) with the Mid-Continent Regional Educational Laboratory in Kansas City from 1968 to 1975 and co-produced the K-12 Curriculum realignment for all subject areas. She retired in 1985. Emma Jean was author of numerous poems and publications. She received awards from the Elementary Teachers Community Association for "Outstanding Educator", the Southern Christian Leadership Council for "Black Woman on the Move", the Kansas City Globe Newspaper's "Award of Merit for "Professionalism" and the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge Award for the original play, "The American Way". Emma Jean was a former and/or present member of myriad professional, civic, community, and social organizations, including the NAACP, Fellowship House, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Missouri State Teachers Association and Retired Group, Lutheran Social Service Board of Directors, Families for Mental Health Osawatomie Citizens Advisory Board of Directors, Jack and Jill of America, and the international Reading Association. She was a member of Club Impromptu, The Bids, I Pass, Pokerettes, Talleyettes, the American Bridge Association, and the American Contract Bridge League. Emma Jean derived great satisfaction from working as an advocate and volunteer for education, both in the Kansas City community, and in Idlewild, Michigan, where, for many years, she spent the summers. Friends will remember her as always being idea-oriented and optimistic, and willing to listen, to share, and to help. She will be sorely missed. Emma Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. Clark Sr.; her child, Carole Patrice Hamilton; her parents, Dennis and Lelia Hambright; Walter and Emma Harrison, the couple who reared her; and her siblings, Orville, Julius, and Geraldine Hambright; Artelia Bellfield, and Kay Hill. Emma Jean is survived by her son, Robert N. Clark Jr.; granddaughter, Kelli Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Antonio, and Alexis Travis; numerous, nephews, and nieces; great nephews, and nieces. Visitation will be held Thursday June 11, 2020 from 9-11:00 A.M. at Thatcher's Funeral Home, Chapel 1520 N. 5th Street Kansas City, Kansas, 66101. Religious Service will follow at the Chapel at 11:00 A.M. Interment: Leavenworth National Cemetery at 9:00 A.M. Friday June 12, 2020 Arrangements by: Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. thatcherfh@sbcglobal.net



