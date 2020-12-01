Emma Pearl Green

November 25, 2020

Hamilton, Missouri - Emma Pearl Green, 87, Hamilton, MO, passed away on November 25, 2020, at the Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, Hamilton. She lived in Kansas City, MO, for a number of years before moving to Excelsior Springs in 1993.

Emma was born on November 11, 1933, in Caldwell County, MO, to Doctor Hugh (Sweet) and Coleta F. (Crist) Blackburn. She attended business school and worked as a secretary for 35 years at Victor L. Phillips in Kansas City.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents; husband-Jim Green; son-Robert Allen Jones; and grandson-Kevin Christopher Shane.

Survivors: Son-Mickey Jones, Polo, MO; Sister-Patricia Kipp, Kingston, MO; Brothers-John Richard Blackburn, Excelsior Springs and Kenneth Blackburn, Springfield, MO; Granddaughter-Mickie Michelle Pheiffer, Polo; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral: 1 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service, noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.





