Emmett Eugene Williams Emmett Eugene Williams, 88, of Kansas City, MO died on July 30, 2019, having lost his battle with cancer. Emmett was born in St Louis, MO on June 24, 1931 to Emmett E. and Stella M. (Downs) Williams. Emmett leaves his son Michael (Leslie) Williams, daughter Shelley (Mike) McCormick, daughter Denise (Kip) Richards, and daughter Elizabeth Williams. He was the proud grandfather of ten and had recently become a great-grandfather of one. Emmett also leaves numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and a proverbial host of friends. Emmett grew up in St. Louis, MO. One of his favorite jobs as a teenager was selling fruit, pushing a cart through the streets of his neighborhood. Emmett soon realized he had a knack for sales and decided to pursue a career in sales while attending St. Louis University and Rockhurst College. Emmett worked with several companies in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, ultimately deciding in 1987 to operate his own company. Williams Sales & Service, Inc. sold loading dock equipment under Emmett's management until his retirement in 1996. In 1955, Emmett met the girl of his dreams at an area picnic. Emmett and Jean Britt began to date and Emmett soon knew that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Jean Ann. In three years, Emmett and Jean were married. This union brought forth four children, Mike, Shelley, Denise, and Elizabeth. After beginning their married life together in St. Louis, Emmett and Jean relocated to Kansas City in 1967 with Emmett's work. Kansas City was soon their home and Emmett and Jean contentedly lived and raised their family in KC. Emmett was a devout member of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Parish. His faith and family meant everything to him. Emmett loved attending mass and he loved family gatherings, whatever the occasion. Emmett was an active Hibernian and participated in the Kansas City annual St. Patrick's Day parade, which was always a great joy for him. He was very patriotic and proudly served in the Army Reserves. Emmett also loved sports, especially football and baseball. An avid Chiefs and Royals fan, he would proudly state that he had watched the KC Royals win two World Series titles. Emmett's favorite place in the world was his home at the Lake of the Ozarks. Getting away to relax and spend quality time with his family and friends near the woods and water meant so much to him. Emmett also was a voracious reader and especially enjoyed books on political and military history. Emmett spent his days in retirement shooting pool and walking laps at the Hillcrest Community Center and, more recently, enjoying the company of Julian, the black lab that he and daughter Elizabeth adopted together. Emmett knew no strangers. He was always eager to introduce himself and begin a conversation with anyone around him, known or new, and he always remembered their name. Emmett wore his smile like a crown and always had an interesting story or joke to share. Emmett truly loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved to laugh, joke, dance, and he made sure his wife and children and everyone close to him knew he loved them. Emmett leaves a legacy of having shown kindness to all. Emmett is preceded in death by his parents and brother, his wife of 55 years, Jean Ann Williams, and three grandchildren, Stephanie, Chad and Sean McCormick. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64131. Private burial in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019