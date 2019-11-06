|
|
Enid G. Mooney Enid G. Mooney passed away peacefully with her loving daughters, Lisa and Terri by her side, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Graveside service 1:00pm Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to either the Juvenile diabetes research foundation (JDRF), or to Breast Cancer. Enid was born and raised in Pennsylvania where she attended Harcum Jr. College, Bryn Mawr, PA, then went on to acquire her associate's degree in medical technology at the University of Florida. After graduating, she spent her summer with family living in Kansas City where, on a blind date, met her future husband of 47 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Enid was an avid volunteer in her community with such organizations as JDRF, ADA, with the elderly at Village Shalom, and Brandeis. She was a type 1 diabetic for almost 45 years and more recently, diligently fought breast cancer. Enid is preceded in death by her parents, Libby Marcus Weisberger and William Weisberger of Pennsylvania, and her loving husband Herbert Mooney. She is survived by her children, Lisa Ciccolini (Mike), grandchildren Lauren and Matt Ciccolini of Franklin, MA., Terri Mooney-Hooker (Todd), step-grandchildren Zoe and Mason Hooker of Overland Park, and Jill Mooney. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019