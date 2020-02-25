Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Enoch Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enoch E. "Gene" Williams


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enoch E. "Gene" Williams Obituary
Enoch E. "Gene" Williams Enoch E. (Gene) Williams, age 86 of Gladstone, died on Feb 21, 2020. Gene was born on Sept. 28, 1933 in Sedalia, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert A. and Lela H. Williams; siblings, Kenneth, Mildred Carr, Edgar, Ralph, Dora Lee Kilpatrick, and Cecil. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Williams; two daughters, Lindy Conner (Chris), Courtney Beatty (Bryan); and four grandchildren, Cameron and Cassidy Sharitz and Alexander and Leah Beatty; siblings, Irvin and Virginia (Dorsey) Lightner. Gene graduated from Smith-Cotton High in Sedalia, MO in 1951. He was a Navy Veteran and served our country in the Korean War. Gene worked for Ford for 34 years, retiring in 1994. Funeral services will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home in Gladstone, MO on March 2, 2020. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. and funeral at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Therapy Center of Sedalia, Shepherd's Center of the Northland or the American Diabetes Association. For full obituary see: www.dwnwhitechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enoch's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -