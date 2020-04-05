|
Eric Joseph Humar Eric Joseph Humar, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away March 18, 2020. Eric was born in Kansas City, Missouri on December 21, 1953 to Rudy and Vivian Humar, both of whom preceded him in death. As a child, he was known as being a bit mischievous. He once borrowed the neighbor's dog from their backyard, walked him to a nearby pet show, won first place, and returned him to the neighbor's yardneighbors being none the wiser! Eric also spray painted the same neighbor's garage. However, the neighbors seemed to sincerely enjoy Eric's antics, as they named their son Eric as well. After graduating from St. Pius X High School, Eric attended Maple Woods Community College for two years. He then became a Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat and pursued a bachelor's degree in Business Management. While at Northwest, Eric joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and developed many great friendships and memories. Eric graduated from Northwest in 1976 and moved back to Kansas City, Missouri. After college, Eric worked briefly for the railroad and then joined Allstate Insurance Company, where he was employed for over 35 years. In 1993, Eric met his wife, Allison, who still survives of the home. The two married shortly after and would joke that they created the "United Nations" of families. Eric was born a Chiefs fan and grew up riding the city bus with his dad and a thermos of hot chocolate to the old KC Municipal Stadium to watch them play. One of the proudest moments of his life was when he was able to purchase season tickets as a young adult. He would prepare days ahead for each home game and was even interviewed on the news when he rolled into Arrowhead with the first private, homemade porta potty for his ritual gameday tailgating. For many years, Eric also enjoyed his vacation home at the Lake of the Ozarks where he spent many lazy days with those closest to him. Nothing would make Eric smile bigger, or his eyes sparkle more, than seeing his children and grandchildren. Eric is survived by his sons, Ryan (Becky), Tyler (Anna), Jason (Janessa) and Justin (Kim). Eric has eight grandchildren, Natalie, Andrew, Cora, Kellen, Jalen, Jada, Wynn and Jaxon. He was also very close to his sister Susie Keilbey (Scott), his brother Mike Humar (Josephine), and his mother-in-law Loretta LaRose. Eric reserved his fondest love for his family and friends. He was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's and Lewy Body Dementia. Consequently, Eric was unable to fully enjoy his last years of living life to the fullest. However, this does not ease the loss of his passing. Eric was a kind man with a gentle heart and we are blessed to have loved him, which makes it all the more difficult to say goodbye. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . Arr: Reflections 816-561-0101
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020