Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Shawnee Civic Center
13817 Johnson Dr
Shawnee, MO
View Map
Eric Michael Newcomer


1973 - 2019
Eric Michael Newcomer Obituary
Eric Michael Newcomer 46, of Shawnee, KS passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at the Shawnee Civic Center @ 13817 Johnson Dr. in Shawnee, KS @ 6:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 with food provided after service. Eric was born November 5, 1973 to Michael & Janet Newcomer in Lawrence, KS. Eric graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1992 and later from the University of Missouri in 1996. Eric became an accomplished song writer & musician and would often boast about living and working amongst celebrities in Hollywood. On April 21, 2018, Eric married John P. Schweiger at home in Shawnee, KS. after 10-years together. Memorial contributions are suggested to Alcott Arts Center in Kansas City, KS. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2019
