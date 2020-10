Erik Jacobson

October 6, 2020

Blue Springs, Missouri - Erik Jacobson passed away October 6, 2020. Erik was born in Anchorage Alaska. Erik served in the Marine corp. And for the past two years lived in Blue Springs Missouri with his family. Erik is survived by his wife Leanne Jacobson 2 children Leighanna and Phoebe, and 3 sisters. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton, Missouri.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store