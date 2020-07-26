Erika Rosemarie Fesl Erika Rosemarie Fesl 89, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her daughter's home in Concord NC She was born May 22,1931 in Westheim, Germany. Visitation will be July 30,2020 from 6-8 at McGilley Memorial Chapel at 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64145. Mass of Christian burial will be July 31, 2020 at 9:00 am at Christ the King Church, 85th Wornall Rd, Kansas City, Mo Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery South, 105th Holmes. She was preceded in death by her husband Erwin. Survivors included her daughter Diana Honeycutt and husband Darrell Honeycutt Grandchildren, Timothy Higgins and wife Delia Higgins, Shannon Stigall and husband Chris Stigall, Amanda Herrera and husband Mike Herrera, Great grandchildren Kloe, Orianna, Cameron, Alysa and Adrian, Nephews Andreas Thum Germany, Wolfgang Simon and wife Betty Simon, Niece Sandy Habinch, and husband Tom Habinch and Families in Germany.



