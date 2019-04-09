|
Erin E. Kellner Erin E. Kellner, 35, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 10, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3024 N. 53rd, Kansas City, KS 66104. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contribution to the Erin Kellner Education Fund, a fund for her children. Erin was born September 18, 1983, in Kansas City, KS. She was a 2001 graduate of Bishop Ward High School, where she was active in sports. She was preceded in death by her mother Patricia L. Kellner, grandparents Robert & Carol Dorian and her uncle Tim Dorian. Erin is survived by her significant other Carlos Ramirez, children; Anthony James Rodriguez, Jackson Xavier Rodriguez, Amelia Evelyn Ramirez, brother Bobby, nephew Beckett, aunts Paula, Patrice, Becky, uncle Mike, close cousin Kelly and many other cousins and extended family. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2019