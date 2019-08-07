|
Erin Langhofer Erin Langhofer, 25, died on Friday, August 2nd, in Kansas City, MO. She was attending a First Friday event in the Crossroads District with her boyfriend, the love of her life, Thomas LeManske, and other friends, when she was struck and killed by a stray bullet. Erin was born on December 15, 1993, to Tom and Marcy Langhofer of Overland Park, joining her older sister, Kathryn. From infancy, Erin was a vivacious, fun-loving girl, always able to find humor in any situation. She was both insanely silly and utterly caring, both outgoing and humble. Erin was unabashed, thinking unflattering photos of her were the most hilarious. She had accumulated more true friends in her quarter-century than most people do in a lifetime. She could converse with anyone and they would leave feeling heard and important and usually amused. Her connections to her family and her friends from childhood, high school, college and beyond were among the most important relationships in her life. Erin graduated from Blue Valley Northwest High School in 2012 and from the University of Kansas in 2016 with a BS and an MS in 2017. As an undergrad, Erin received the Margo Award, the top prize in the School of Social Welfare. Erin was a counselor and therapist at Rose Brooks Center and helped domestic violence survivors. Honoring her giving nature, Erin had registered as an organ donor; her decision will give new life to at least 50 people. Erin is survived by her parents, Tom and Marcy, and her sister, Kathryn, and Kathryn's boyfriend, Adam Rowe. She's also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins: Terry Flynn and Michelle Gerber (Grace and Matthew); Mike and Linda Flynn (Josh and Kira); Laurie and Dale Rector (Quinn, Wyatt and Jillian); and Steve Langhofer and Karen Anderson (Molly, Adam, Lanson and Bree). She also leaves behind other extended family members and countless friends. A celebration of Erin's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, in the main sanctuary at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas. Erin would want everyone to wear colorful and comfy clothes. In lieu of flowers, her family suggest contributions in memory of Erin, to Rose Brooks Center, PO Box 320599, Kansas City, MO 64132 Although she died under tragic circumstances, Erin wouldn't want anyone to mourn for long. Instead, she would hope we would spread the love and joy she always had, to serve those who are marginalized among us and to see the positive things that make life so darn fun. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 7, 2019