Ernest B. Brooks, Jr. Ernest B. Brooks, Jr., 82, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on April 7, 2020. Ernie was born to Ernest Brooks, Sr. and Wilma Brooks on July 17, 1937, and grew up in Metz, MO. He attended Pittsburg State, earning a degree in mathematics, and worked in the very early days of computing at Phillips Petroleum before moving to Farmland Industries, where he worked for over twenty years. After owning a small business for a few years, he retired, and had a second "retirement career" as a poker dealer in Kansas City casinos. Ernie had a lifetime love of hunting, baseball, and poker. He loved seeing his many bird dogs work in the field. He was the world's greatest Stan Musial fan (though later a Royals fan) and managed little-league teams in the Northland. As he grew older, he was a familiar fixture in Kansas City poker rooms, enjoying the camaraderie even more than the poker. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, called "Papa" by his grandchildren, and always immensely enjoyed being with family. He will always be known by family and friends for his unyielding honesty, courage, wit, kindness, and for always having a great story to tell. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Linda. Survivors include his wife, Cathy, daughter, Susan Miller, son, Greg (Jennifer) Brooks, and grandchildren: Lauren Miller, Kara Miller, and Zach Brooks. No public services are scheduled.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020