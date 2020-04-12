Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest B. Brooks Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest B. Brooks Jr. Obituary
Ernest B. Brooks, Jr. Ernest B. Brooks, Jr., 82, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on April 7, 2020. Ernie was born to Ernest Brooks, Sr. and Wilma Brooks on July 17, 1937, and grew up in Metz, MO. He attended Pittsburg State, earning a degree in mathematics, and worked in the very early days of computing at Phillips Petroleum before moving to Farmland Industries, where he worked for over twenty years. After owning a small business for a few years, he retired, and had a second "retirement career" as a poker dealer in Kansas City casinos. Ernie had a lifetime love of hunting, baseball, and poker. He loved seeing his many bird dogs work in the field. He was the world's greatest Stan Musial fan (though later a Royals fan) and managed little-league teams in the Northland. As he grew older, he was a familiar fixture in Kansas City poker rooms, enjoying the camaraderie even more than the poker. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, called "Papa" by his grandchildren, and always immensely enjoyed being with family. He will always be known by family and friends for his unyielding honesty, courage, wit, kindness, and for always having a great story to tell. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Linda. Survivors include his wife, Cathy, daughter, Susan Miller, son, Greg (Jennifer) Brooks, and grandchildren: Lauren Miller, Kara Miller, and Zach Brooks. No public services are scheduled.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -