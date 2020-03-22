|
|
Ernest E. Pierce Ernest E. Pierce, 87, Overland Park, KS, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the Barren Creek Cemetery near Bolivar, MO. Ernest was born December 23, 1932, in Bolivar, MO. He was a U.S. Air Force Korean War vet. He worked 31 years at Western Electric. He was preceded in death by his son, Cary, and his wife, Betty. He is survived by his daughter, Janolyn, sons, Jeff and Rodney, daughter in law, Robin, 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020