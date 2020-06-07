Ernest G. "Pete" Peterson Ernest G. "Pete" Peterson (Ernie), age 89, of Olathe, KS passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission surrounded by his family. He was born on November 4, 1930 in Mission, KS to Ernest and Dorothy Peterson where he was raised. He graduated from Redemptorist High School and attended Rockhurst University before being drafted into the US Army for service during the Korean War. In 1959, Ernie married Barbara Smith of Kansas City, KS and they were happily married for 59 years. The Peterson's made their home in Lansing, KS where they owned and operated Lansing Lumber which he started in 1966. Since 2014, Ernie has resided at Santa Marta retirement community. Ernie was an active and well-known member of his community. In 1971 he was appointed as Fire Chief of the Delaware Township Fire Department where he served for over 10 years. He was an avid sponsor and advocate of youth sports, including volunteering as a baseball and softball coach for his younger brother and children. Ernie also volunteered his time as scorekeeper at Lansing High School sporting events for many years. He was a long-time member of St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, the Lansing Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus. Ernie is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, and son, Jon. He is survived by his son Patrick Peterson (Leslie) of Kansas City, KS; his daughter Anna Friend (Donald) of Fairway, KS; his daughter Amy Stork (Ed) of Shawnee, KS; his brother Jerry Peterson of Paola, KS; his sister Mary Meyers (Larry) of Shawnee, KS; his brother Mike Peterson (Janet) of Gardner, KS; eight grandchildren Chrissy, Greg, Matt, Ryan, Julia, Natalie, Nick, Brady, and one great granddaughter, Holly. A private funeral mass will be held for family members on Tuesday, June 9th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a burial at Mt Calvary Cemetery. The rosary will be said at 10:45 a.m. There will be a drive-by visitation in the parking lot of St. Francis de Sales Church on Tuesday, June 9th at 9:30-10:30 am for friends to greet the family members. Due to COVID-19 we ask that you remain in your car as you proceed through the line. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St Francis de Sales Church, Lansing, KS or Catholic Charities.