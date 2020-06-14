Ernest Hamilton

Ernest S. Hamilton Ernest Strahan Hamilton, 82, of Kansas City, passed into the arms of Jesus after a courageous and faithful fight following a brief illness on Saturday June 6, 2020. He was born December 20, 1937 in Bivins, Texas to Ernest Shines Hamilton and Adin Strahan Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his wife Johnnie Hamilton in 2014. Today, they are "Together Again." He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Lauri Hamilton of Columbia, MO, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Dean Hay of Lawson, MO, grandchildren Whitney (Bennet) Krueger, Joshua Hamilton (Ainsley), Lindsay Steverson (Eric), Olivia and Elijah Hay, great grandchildren Knox and Zoey Steverson, and Leland Krueger and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Ernest was a graduate of East Texas Baptist College, (Now ETBU) in Marshall, TX. He spent his first career working in the surety bond business. Upon retiring he earned his P.H.D. (Professional Hearse Driver) at the Terrace Park Funeral Home, where he found his calling and selflessly served for more than 19 years until his retirement in February 2020. He considered the Terrace Park staff his second family. Ernest was a member of Linden Baptist Church in Gladstone, MO. He loved woodworking, trout fishing, travel, golf, and fixing things. He cherished the many relationships with his dear friends who have walked this life with him. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a small graveside service will be held at a later time. Ernest will be laid to rest next to his beloved Johnnie at Terrace Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends make contributions in his memory to Linden Baptist Church 611 NE 69 th St Gladstone, MO 64118. Share online condolences at TerraceParkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.