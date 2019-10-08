|
Ernest J. Rupp, Sr. Ernest J. (Ernie) Rupp, Sr., devoted husband and loving father of four, passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of October 5, 2019. Ernie was born April 9, 1935 in Hays, KS, the son of Jake and Leontine Rupp. Ernie's family relocated to Kansas City, KS at age 6. He spent most of his adult life in Shawnee, KS, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Ernie spent 2018-2019 in Liberty, MO, with or near his sweet daughter, Debbie. Debbie has been his primary caregiver since his beautiful wife, Peggy, made her journey to heaven on January 4, 2018. Ernie was heartbroken from the loss of the love of his life. They adored each other for almost 64 years. He would be the first to tell you he fell in love with her the first time he saw her. She was the love of his life and the "Pinkie" to his "Blue Boy". They married in 1956 and settled down in Shawnee, KS. God blessed them with four children and God blessed those children with the best parents anyone could ever ask for. Ernie was a life-long learner, a jack-of-all-trades, and there was nothing he couldn't fix. His work ethic started early, as he worked as a child to help support his Mom, Dad, and siblings. He was so proud of his 32-year career at Western Electric/AT&T. While working full-time, he earned his accounting degree going to night school at Rockhurst College. He made many life-long friends at Western Electric who were dear to his heart. He was affectionately known by them as "Jaws". He loved and worked hard to keep the facility open for all the employees who he considered family. Ernie held many titles in his life such as coach, supervisor, protector, provider, hero and teacher, but the titles he was most proud of were the titles of husband and father. Ernie was always quick with a smile, a joke, or a song. He loved being surrounded by family and friends. When he wasn't singing to Peg in the kitchen, he'd be rocking all his babies to sleep or teaching them their ABCs and reading to them on his lap. He taught his kids how to pray and tucked them in every night. He was a perfect example of a loving husband and father and God smiled on his family. He is survived by his four children and their spouses who miss him dearly: Linda and Jose Rivera, Debbie and Mario Florido, Ernie Jr. and Michelle Rupp, and Brenda Farmer. Ernie also is survived by twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Rupp, brothers Clarence, Ralph, and Floyd Rupp and sisters Maureen Gile and Ruth Williams. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Shawnee, KS. Visitation will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 10 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa KS where the Rosary will be prayed at 4:15 p.m. Funeral Mass 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, at the Holy Family Mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira, Lenexa, KS. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com 913-438-6444
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 8, 2019