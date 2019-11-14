|
Ernest Simon Ernest Simon, 96, died on November 10th, 2019, in Lantana, Florida. Ernie was born in Carlsbad, Czechoslovakia to Karl and Ida Simon in 1923. At 17, Ernie's parents sent him to Israel to escape the Nazi invasion, where he joined the Jewish brigade of the British army. After the war, Ernie returned home to find that his family had perished in the Holocaust. Ernie met the love of his life, Adi, in a displaced persons camp in Germany and in 1950, the couple immigrated to Rock Island, Illinois. Ernie worked his way from janitor to executive and in 1977, Simon relocated to Overland Park, Kansas and accepted a position as President/CEO of Squareshooter Candy Company, where he worked until his retirement in 1997. Simon never tired of his passions which included providing confectionery treats and his love for golf. His greatest passion, of course, was his family. In addition to his wife Adi, Simon is survived by his four children: Bob (and Debby) Simon of OP, KS; Herb Simon of Denver, CO; Judy Simon of PV, KS; and Linda Simon of LA, CA; as well as six grandchildren: Benjamin, Alex (and Rachel), Jorie, Adam, A.J., and Hope. Ernie was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Erin, of Denver, CO. A memorial service will be held in Lantana, FL. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish Distribution Committee.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 14, 2019