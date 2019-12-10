Kansas City Star Obituaries
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
Corder, MO
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
Corder, MO
View Map
Ernest Wendell Schafer


1932 - 2019
Ernest Wendell Schafer Obituary
Ernest Wendell Schafer Ernest (Ernie) Wendell Schafer, 87, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at KC Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. Service will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Corder, MO., with Visitation at 12:00pm. Burial will be at the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. Ernie was born January 10, 1932 in Corder MO to Ernst & Anna (Nuttleman) Schafer. He lived most of his life in central Missouri and attended school in Corder and graduated for the University of Missouri. He was united in marriage to Darlene (Carter) Schafer on May 23, 1954. He is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; his parents, and his brother in-law, Les Lee. Ernie is survived by his children, Cindy (Jim) Marsh, Mark Schafer, Steve (Jill) Schafer; 3 sisters, Shirley Lee, Carol (Bob) Oetting, and Sharon (John) Bobzin; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
