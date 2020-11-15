1/1
Ernestine Demott
1924 - 2020
Ernestine Demott
November 1, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Ernestine (Robinson) Demott, 96, passed away on Sunday, Nov 1, 2020 at Lakeview Village in Lenexa, KS.
She was born on June 10, 1924 near Centerville, KS to Riley and Nora Robinson. She was preceded in death by Howard Demott, to whom she was married for over 73 years.
For the full obituary visit: www.MtMoriah.net. A private service will be held on Nov 27. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at: www.Lovetotherescue.org



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
