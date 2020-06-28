Ernestine H. Powell Ernestine H. Powell, 100, of Excelsior Springs, MO formerly of Belton Mo, died June 24, 2020 at Excelsior Springs Nursing and Rehab. Ernestine was born January 3, 1920 to Charles and Bertha (Fritz) Hockaday in Peculiar MO. She married William V. (Bill) Powell in 1940 and they remained married until Bill's death in 2007. Ernestine worked for the Little Shirt Factory and The Grace Company (where she retired as Vice President) in Belton for many years. She was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church. She had been active in the Belton Historical Society, the Belton Cemetery Board, as well as the Richards-Gebaur and Whiteman Base Community Councils. She also served as a Cub Scout den mother. She was a charter member of the American Legion Auxiliary for Post 488 Belton and has remained a member continuously since 1946. In addition to Bill, Ernestine was preceded in death by three sisters, Harriet Bishop, Katherine Hankins Calhoun, and Elizabeth Starner as well as brother, C. Fritz Hockaday. She is survived by her son Dr. W. Kent Powell and his wife Sharon of Excelsior Springs, two grandsons Trevor and his wife Heidi, and Jeremy and his wife Kimberly. Also surviving is her great-granddaughter Madison Powell and two great-grandsons Tristan Moore and Sebastian Scout Powell. A public visitation 10:00-10:30 am and public graveside service 10:30 am will be held on Tuesday, June 30 in the Belton Cemetery Belton MO. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Belton Historical Society PO Box 1144, Belton MO 64012.