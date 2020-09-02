Estelle Marie (Dreiling) Yonkos Estelle Marie (Dreiling) Yonkos, 95, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at home with her five daughters by her side. Estelle was born August 1, 1925 in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri. Estelle will be passionately remembered as mom and grandma two titles that brought her immense happiness. She loved gardening, sewing and sharing her homemade noodles and pies over the holidays. She was deeply passionate about her relationship with God and sharing the love of Christ with her family and community. In addition to attending daily mass, she assisted yearly at the Saint Joseph table and was an active Eucharistic Minister. Her smile, love and teachings will remain in our hearts forever. Estelle is preceded in death by her father & mother, Alexander & Regina (Vogt) Dreiling and her husband, O. Russell Yonkos. Estelle is survived by her daughters; Carol (Jon) Bush, Elaine (Jim) Woods, Susan (John) McGhee, Janet (Louis) Petit and Diane Amoroso; brothers Ervin (Nancy) Dreiling, Ed Dreiling; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. followed by visitation from 9:15 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 900 NE Shady Lane Dr., Gladstone, MO 64118, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. The entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery immediately following the service. Due to the nature of the global pandemic, the family would appreciate your cooperation in wearing a facemask and practicing social distancing at all services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for St. Charles Borromeo Church, 900 NE Shady Lane Dr., Gladstone, MO, 64118, in honor of Estelle. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com
