Esther Chediak DeSoignie Esther Chediak DeSoignie, 95, passed away peacefully in Topeka, Kansas, on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020, after a long, fruitful and dramatically eventful life. Esther was born in Havana, Cuba on September 8, 1924. In 1950, Esther married Dr. Rafael Ruiz DeSoignie, a young medical doctor with a promising career as a Surgeon and they had three sons. By 1956 as Cuba's political instability worsened, Rafael and Esther decided to start a new life in the United States. Knowing but a few words of English, the family emigrated to the U.S. They experienced very lean, tough years as they sought to establish themselves in a new country. Esther's strength of character, energy and devotion to her family, enabled them to get through times of scarcity, learn a new language and raise their sons, with high hopes and good spirits. She was a force to be reckoned with. The family settled down in Topeka in 1962. Following the death of her husband, Esther moved to Shawnee, Kansas in 1991 and later to Houston, Texas to be closer to her sons. In 2019, she decided to return to Topeka and close out her life surrounded by her family and friends. Extremely caring and her generous, Esther made significant contributions to help the needy and support Catholic institutions. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Rafael DeSoignie in 1988, her parents, sisters, Olga Perez of Miami, Florida, Aida Gray of Worcester, Massachusetts, and brother, Dr. Charles Chediak of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Esther is survived by her sons, Raphael DeSoignie of Topeka, Edward DeSoignie (and spouse Julie) of Olathe KS, and Roland DeSoignie of Humble TX; grandchildren, Lauren DeSoignie Boggs (spouse Eric) of Edmond OK, Rachel DeSoignie Miller (spouse Chris) of Olathe KS, Morgan DeSoigne, of Kansas City MO, Anna, Catherine and Andrew DeSoignie of Humble TX; and great-granddaughters, Olivia and Emily Boggs, Zoe, Rio and Eva Miller. Esther's family will greet friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday. June 4, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604, where the rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka. Memorial contributions in honor of Esther are suggested to Benedictine College, 1020 N 2nd Street, Atchison KS 66002, or sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 2, 2020.