|
|
Esther Edwards Esther Evangeline (Watkins) Edwards, 88, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on April 23, 2019. Services will be held at Village Presbyterian Church (Prairie Village, KS) on Monday, April 29th at 11am. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Esther is survived by her nieces and nephews, Vivian Lopez, Susan Schaper, Beth Watkins, Scott Watkins, David Anderson, James Griffin, Karen Eccli, Debbie Restivo, Elaine Sullenger and her godson great-nephew, David Lopez. Esther was much loved and will be greatly missed. Arrangements through McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2019