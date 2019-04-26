Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Edwards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Esther Edwards Obituary
Esther Edwards Esther Evangeline (Watkins) Edwards, 88, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on April 23, 2019. Services will be held at Village Presbyterian Church (Prairie Village, KS) on Monday, April 29th at 11am. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Esther is survived by her nieces and nephews, Vivian Lopez, Susan Schaper, Beth Watkins, Scott Watkins, David Anderson, James Griffin, Karen Eccli, Debbie Restivo, Elaine Sullenger and her godson great-nephew, David Lopez. Esther was much loved and will be greatly missed. Arrangements through McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now