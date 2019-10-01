Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Esther Flores Obituary
Esther Flores Esther Flores, 98 of Kansas City, KS, passed away on Sept. 29, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W Linwood, KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at All Saints Catholic Church, 811 Vermont, Kansas City, KS. Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. Condolences may be shared at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Esther was born in La Piecal, Mich, Mexico to Juan and Paula (Arias) Garcia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Doroteo Flores, Sr., and is survived by her children, Dolores (David) Juarez, Angelina Carrillo, Doroteo (Joan) Flores, Jr., and Cindy Barr; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 1, 2019
