Esther Frances Bowen Esther Frances Bowen, 98, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Lenoir Woods. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. 2:00 .m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. with entombment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Esther is survived by her children: Cheryl (Robert) King of Lenexa, Kansas; Beth (Dan) Wahlstrom of Des Moines, Iowa; Jon A. (Connie) Bowen of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren; four great granddaughters; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Nelbert Anderson and Earl Anderson.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019