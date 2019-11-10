Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia
1217 BUSINESS LOOP 70 W
Columbia, MO 65202
(573) 443-3173
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia
1217 BUSINESS LOOP 70 W
Columbia, MO 65202
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia
1217 BUSINESS LOOP 70 W
Columbia, MO 65202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Frances Bowen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Frances Bowen Obituary
Esther Frances Bowen Esther Frances Bowen, 98, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Lenoir Woods. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. 2:00 .m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. with entombment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Esther is survived by her children: Cheryl (Robert) King of Lenexa, Kansas; Beth (Dan) Wahlstrom of Des Moines, Iowa; Jon A. (Connie) Bowen of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren; four great granddaughters; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Nelbert Anderson and Earl Anderson.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -