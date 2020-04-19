|
|
Esther Jean Cochran Esther Jean Cochran, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 87, of Raytown, MO, passed away on April 14, 2020. A private family viewing will be held at Cullen Funeral Home in Raymore, MO on April 19th. A private graveside service will take place at the Belton, MO cemetery. Esther was born on August 11, 1932 in Walnut Shade, MO to J.O. and Clara Estep. She was the fourth of six children. Esther spent most of her childhood in southwest Missouri. She attended high school at the School of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, MO. She was salutatorian of her class and also worked as the secretary to the school President. After high school, Esther attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, MO. While in college, she visited a Sunday school class in Grandview, MO where she met her future husband, Fredrick Cochran. They were married on March 21, 1953. Esther and Fred raised 3 children while living in the Kansas City area. They were both heavily involved with church activities, with Esther teaching children's Sunday school classes and leading bible studies over the years. Esther had a deep and abiding love for her Lord, Jesus Christ. She was known for her bright smile, and a ready hug. She also had a creative spirit and was always busy making the world around her more beautiful. Among her many hobbies, creating stained-glass was her favorite. She made several stained glass window panes which featured bible verses with one of those displayed in her church. In the last few years of her life, she enjoyed creating embroidery work that made witnessing references to her trust in Jesus. Esther also, unapologetically, loved each and every one of her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was happiest when little children were nearby. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, each of her five siblings, a son-in-law, and her loving husband. She is survived by; children, Lynne Warford of Kansas City, Jan and Eric Goldsmith of Willard, Mo., Grant and Monica Cochran of Bolivar, Mo.; grandchildren, Glenn (and wife Shannon) and Brianna Warford, Adam and Aaron (and wife Anne) Goldsmith, and Darcy, Douglas and Rayna Cochran; great-granddaughters, Avery Warford and Mattea Goldsmith; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020