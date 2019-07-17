Esther Kilbride Esther Kilbride, age 90, passed away on Friday July 12, 2019. She was a gentle person living life with her priorities as her Lord and her family. Esther was born on May 28, 1929 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of John and Stella O'Shoney. She married Thomas Kilbride on September 2, 1950 and together they had three children, Bruce, Nancy and Adrienne. Esther and Tom were proud Chicago natives until the year 1970 when they moved to Overland Park, KS. They faithfully attended Cure of Ars Catholic church where Esther participated in the Mission Group and Altar & Rosary Society. After being a homemaker for many years, Esther entered the travel agent profession with Rural Route Tours and The Travel House. As you might expect, Esther and Tom traveled extensively, abroad, and in the USA. Esther enjoyed being a travel agent, helping customers find bargains, and encouraging those who had never traveled before to take the plunge and explore new adventures. Her cruise clients and honeymoon clients would often receive flowers or a bottle of wine to celebrate their special event. Even after her retirement, loyal clients would call Esther for advice. Esther was a long time Prairie Life (Overland Park ) water aerobics club member and her friendship with those 25 marvelous women enriched her life. Her water aerobics friends remain part of the extended Kilbride family. Esther is survived by her husband Tom, children Bruce Kilbride ( Lynn Krabbe), Nancy Klement ( Randy Klement ), Adrienne Kilbride, and grandchildren Jeff Klement and Michelle Klement. She is also survived by her sister Dolores Arnold, sister in law Marian Stone-Olson, and extended family. Bon Voyage to our Super Travel Agent. In lieu of flowers, the family request a contribution to The Duchesne Clinic, 636 Tauromee Avenue, Kansas City KS 66101. A visitation and service was held Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel ( College Blvd & Metcalf ) 112000 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS 66210

Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019