Esther Konomos Esther Konomos, 88, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on April 8, 2019 at Sunrise of Leawood. Esther was born on January 14, 1931 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was the daughter of George and Sperithoula (Papaioanov) Metaxas. Esther graduated from Wyandotte High School. Esther married James "Jim" Konomos after he returned from Military Service. They worked together in the family dry cleaning business, Konomos and Sons. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim Konomos, who died on December 28, 2018 and three sisters, Mary Cousparis, Helen Roof and Connie Jouras. She is survived by her son, Tony Konomos, two grandchildren, Jay (Jennie) and Nikki Konomos, three great-grandchildren, Lila, Maggie and Rosie Konomos and sister, Sylvia Hague and many nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 East 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146 and/or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Christian Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. Private burial will be at Mount Moriah Cemetery South. A Memorial Luncheon will be held 11 am Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Blue Moose, 11134 Holmes Rd., KCMO 64131.



