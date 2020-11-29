1/
Esther Leah Haley
1919 - 2020
November 26, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Esther Leah (Rumpf) Haley, 101, Kansas City, MO passed away November 26, 2020 at Foxwood Springs, Raymore, MO.
Esther was born November 22, 1919 in Kansas City, MO. She was married to Gordon Haley who was a Pearl Harbor survivor and they attended several US Navy Memorial events there. Esther worked as a secretary most of her adult life, retiring from Bendix (now Honeywell) after many years of service. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She was loved by all who knew her.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care Esther received the last 10 months of her life at Foxwood Springs.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Haley; parents Gustav and Emma Rumpf; and siblings, Hilda, Otto and Paul. She is survived by her sister, Gertrude Halfpap of Prescott Valley, AZ; brother, Richard Rumpf of Rogers, AR; and 10 nephews and nieces.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 1 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, MO 64131.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Grandview, MO.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
