Esther Marie Robbins

Esther Marie Robbins Obituary
Esther Marie Robbins It is with sadness we say goodbye to my mother, Esther Marie Robbins, who passed away at 99 years young on July 9, 2019. Her deceased husband, Carl, and 2 sons, Gary Dean and Donald Gene, welcome her to God's gateway. She was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Penny Deane Hand of Virginia and son-in-law William Hand, and 5 grandsons, Jeffrey and Jonathan Hand, Scott and Steven Robbins, and Troy Robbins. Also 5 great grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Jonathan Jr, Kendall, and Kayla. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapelhill-butler.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 12, 2019
