Esther May (Johnson) Wright
Esther May (Johnson) Wright Esther May (Johnson) Wright, 89, of Overland Park, Kan., died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving daughters on 26 Aug 2020. She was born in East Alton, Ill., on 22 May 1931, daughter of Charley Johnson and Eula Ree (Matthews) (Johnson) Estes. Esther married Charles H. Wright on 3 Aug 1952, and together they had five children. She graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, Mo., with a BA in 1954, and she graduated with a BS in Pharmacy from the University of Missouri Kansas City in 1969. She worked in retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and taught at UMKC. Esther was a member of the Curé of Ars Catholic Church. She is survived by three sisters, Doris, Lois and Carol; her husband Charles; two sons, Kenton and Jeffrey; three daughters, Lynne, Sandra, and Janis; 14 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Private family services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas catholiccharitiesks.org. For full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www. kccremation.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
