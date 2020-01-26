|
Esther O. Loeb Esther O. Loeb, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home on January 23, 2020 just shy of 103. Esther was the energizer and unifying force in her galaxy of family and friends. Her life was distinguished by her contagious smile, joy for living in the moment, love and pride of family, chic style, memorable laugh, genuine interest in others and unique ability to relate to everyone, young and old. Strong, independent, smart, progressive and inclusive, Esther was an exceptional role model. She was ahead of her time in her thinking and actions. As a working woman and a young wife and mother, Esther traveled with her first husband Sid Morris, modeling the lines of women's clothes that he represented. When Esther married Donald Loeb, the love of her life, she embraced the extended Loeb family which became her family in every way. They built a new family circle with Esther and Don at its center. Their strong relationship was anchored by a mutual love for family, music, art, golf, traveling the world, and making new friends. Esther devoted time and energies to charitable and arts organizations as a strong and constant supporter and advocate. Esther was a proud and loving mother to her two sons Stephen and Arthur (Buzzy). Throughout her life she was also a supportive wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and mother-in-law. She always made special time for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on March 8, 1917, Esther and her family moved to Saskatchewan and eventually to Edmonton, Alberta. Athletic and outgoing, Esther excelled at ice skating, horseback riding, amateur dancing, swimming, fishing, golf and needlepoint. An excellent bridge and games player, Esther shared her love of cards and gambling not only with her siblings, but through the generations with her great-grandchildren and great-great nephews. Her goodness and concern for others manifested itself in leadership and community service. She was constant in her generosity, hospitality, and her genuine interest in everyone who was a part of her life. She had a keen sense of humour and a quick wit, a richly fulfilling life exemplifying how to age with style. Esther and Don were active in the Kansas City Jewish Community including the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City, Menorah Hospital, National Council of Jewish Women, Village Shalom, Temple B'nai Jehudah and The New Reform Temple. Esther loved classical music and along with Don was a major supporter and board member of the Harriman-Jewell Series. Esther's lifetime support and involvement was honored by the Harriman-Jewell Series when she received the Richard Harriman Award for Excellence in the Arts 2013. Predeceased by her beloved parents, Aron and Bessie Ostrovsky, cherished sons, Dr. Stephen Jon Morris and Dr. Arthur Jeffrey (Buzzy) Morris, husband, Donald J. Loeb, sister Annie Ostrovsky, brothers and sisters-in-law Max and Goldie Osten, Robert and Della Osten, and Sid Osten, great-nephews Paul Jeffrey Mesbur and Alex Osten, stepson Milford (Mike) Loeb II and stepdaughter Donna Loeb Burkhead. Survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter-in-law, Dr. Bibie Chronwall (widow of Stephen), sister Minnie Emas (Harvey), brother Allen Osten (Buddy Victor), sister-in-law Regina Osten, stepdaughter-in-law Ann Baum (Kenneth) and stepdaughter Dr. Mary Loeb (Rabbi Everett Gendler). Those who loved her and will miss her dearly include Ostrovsky nieces and nephews: Dr. Ellen Sue Mesbur (David), Toni Gold (Philip), Karren Kingsbury, Gerald Emas, Eric Emas, Shelly Osten (Joan), Victor Ostrovsky and Michael Osten, great-nephew James Mesbur (Emi Yamanashi) and great-great-nephews Issa Justin Paul and Sota Joshua Mesbur. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren had a special bond with their Granny and remember her with love: Rachel Loeb (Zachary Block), Emily Loeb (Dr. Lee Hammons), Simon J. Blattner III (Sue), Diane Blattner Kresal (Shawn), Charles Blattner (Dionne), Dr. Tamar Szabó Gendler (Dr. Zoltán Gendler Szabó), and Naomi Gendler Camper (Clarke). Great-grandchildren: Solomon and Walter Block, Hannah and Sam Hammons, Rebecca and Ellen Valentine, Lazlo and Hannah Szabó, Jules, Finn and Alida Camper, and Phillip, Alyssa, Kierstyn and Sofia Blattner and great-great-grandson Aiden Alexander McCurley. Special thanks to Esther's devoted care team: Connie Fahey, April Blewett, Debbie Babcock, Jill Call, Gerald Macintosh, Tierney Ray, Shirley White and Cindy Woodman. The family thanks CareStaff and Kansas City Hospice for their supportive care. The family requests no flowers. Donations in Esther's memory may be made to: Harriman Jewell Concert Series, New Reform Temple or Village Shalom; and in Canada to the Holy Blossom Temple Renewal Fund (416) 789-3291 or Calgary Jewish Federation Holocaust Education Fund (403) 444-3152. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Thursday, January 30, 2019 at The New Reform Temple, 7100 Main, with burial following at Rose Hill Cemetery, 6900 Troost Avenue, Kansas City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
