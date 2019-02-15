Esther "Chris" Rice Esther C. "Chris" Rice, 91, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13th at St. Joseph Medical Center. She was born February 10, 1928 in Sabetha, Kansas. She lived in Sabetha, Hiawatha, Lawrence, and Kansas City while growing up, later attending K.U. In 1948 she married the love of her life, Harry D. Rice and they had 53 wonderful years together. Chris was a true patron of the arts, working with many organizations to keep art alive and growing in Kansas City. She is survived by her son, Chris (Jan) and their sons, Collin (Laura Shultz) and Kevin. Visitation will be from 1 -2 pm Monday, February 18, 2019 at County Club Christian Church Main Chapel with the funeral to follow at 2 pm, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO. Entombment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Country Club Christian Church or the K.C. Art Institute. For full obituary please go to www.mtmoriah.net



