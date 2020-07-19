Ethan Emanuel Mattox-Burch Ethan Emanuel Mattox-Burch, 35, died on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born in Kansas City, MO., on July 20, 1984. He graduated high school in Bell City, MO. He worked doing carpentry, home remodeling and during the winter with friends at Crown Center Ice Skating Rink. Ethan was a gentle kind soul who loved his family and friends. He enjoyed camping, horseback riding, and the mountains. He is survived by his wife, Meagan; two children, Dacie and Devin; his father, Terry Mattox; his mother, Jacqueline Reed; sisters, Emily Knox and Ella Johnson; 3 nephews and a niece. A memorial service for family and friends will take place at The Emerald, 800 NW S Outer Road, Blue Springs, MO 64015 on Friday, July 24th from 5:00 7:00 p.m.