Ethel A. Thornton
Ethel A. Thornton Ethel A. Thornton of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully August 9, 2020 in her home at Village Shalom. Born July 14, 1926 of honest hardworking parents on their Northwestern Oklahoma farm. She was taught a deep sense of right and wrong, sensitivity and respect for others. Ethel graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma. She taught elementary students in Liberal and Olathe, KS also middle schoolers in Kansas City, MO, totaling 29 years. She is survived by her daughter Lee Anne Snozek and husband Milan of Valley Park, MO, daughter Clariessa Sessel and husband Paul of Leawood, KS; sons Melville R. Turner of Overland Park, KS, and Lane Allen Turner and wife Kim of Castle Rock, CO. Ethel has four grandchildren; Brooks D. Snozek of Lawrence, KS, Michael G. and wife Christine L. H. Snozek of Scottysdale, AZ, Marcus J. and Darrah R. Snozek of Wentzville, MO, and Haley Turner of Castle Rock, CO and 9 great grandchildren. I would like others to say of me, "Ethel was a good mother, a good teacher, and a good person."


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
