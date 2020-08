Ethel Alma Gibson Turner Thornton Ethel Alma Gibson Turner Thornton, 94, of OPKS passed away at Village Shalom on Sunday, August 9. The family will receive friends at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., OPKS 66210 on Wednesday, August 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Alva, Oklahoma. Condolences may be left for the family at www.JohnsonCountyChapel.com