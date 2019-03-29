Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Ballom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel L. Ballom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethel L. Ballom Obituary
Ethel L. Ballom Ethel L. Ballom passed peacefully from this life the morning on March 23, 2019, after a gradual decline in health. Daughter of the late Vink Jefferson and Willie Mae Sneed Jefferson. She is survived by her loving sons Adrian, Edwin, Jeffrey and Kenneth, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sister, Annie Jackson, brother, James Jefferson, half-sister, Fannie Reeves, and sister-in-law, Mary Blackmon Jefferson, and Evelyn Ballom, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie, brothers George Jefferson, Willie Vee Hill, Eddie Jefferson, Dorothy Sherrod, Minnie Jefferson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Location: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5415 Matlock, Arlington, TX with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Elysian Fields, TX.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.