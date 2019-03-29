|
|
Ethel L. Ballom Ethel L. Ballom passed peacefully from this life the morning on March 23, 2019, after a gradual decline in health. Daughter of the late Vink Jefferson and Willie Mae Sneed Jefferson. She is survived by her loving sons Adrian, Edwin, Jeffrey and Kenneth, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sister, Annie Jackson, brother, James Jefferson, half-sister, Fannie Reeves, and sister-in-law, Mary Blackmon Jefferson, and Evelyn Ballom, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie, brothers George Jefferson, Willie Vee Hill, Eddie Jefferson, Dorothy Sherrod, Minnie Jefferson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Location: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5415 Matlock, Arlington, TX with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Elysian Fields, TX.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2019