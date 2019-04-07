Kansas City Star Obituaries
Ethel M. Gurke

Ethel M. Gurke Obituary
Ethel M. Gurke Ethel M. Gurke, 75, of Platte City, MO passed away April 3, 2019. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents Johann and RekaWallman and her husband Joe Gurke. Survivors include her siblings Marilda Kisling, Judy Gruell and Gilbert Wallman; children Sonja, Connie, Becky, Jim (wife Cheryl) and Nancy; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Private family memorial service at a later date. Service under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial gifts to .
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019
