Ethel M Knackstedt Ethel M Knackstedt, 93, of Kansas City, KS was called to her Heavenly home Feb. 18, 2020 at Providence Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Saturday Feb. 22 from 12:00 PM 1:00 PM at Bethel Community of Christ, 8510 Leavenworth Rd. Kansas City, KS. 66109. Funeral services will start at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in K.C. KS. Ethel way born Nov. 26, 1926 in West Plains, MO, moved to K.C. MO at age 17, entered into marriage with Lloyd Knackstedt Apr. 29, 1947. She was a faithful wife, loving and fun mother, superior homemaker, seamstress, canned fruits and vegetables from Lloyd's garden and prepared countless meals for her family and friends. She was a wonderful friend to many, many people. She was a surrogate mother to countless young people and supported them from youth through their adulthood. Ethel was an Elder and was a loyal charter member of Bethel Community of Christ congregation and a dedicated servant to the Lord's work. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd of 72 years. She is survived by four daughters, Kathy French, Barbara O'Dell & husband Scott, Jeanette Harris and Karen Wurst. 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Community of Christ. Fond condolences and memories may be shared at www.chapelhill-butler.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 21, 2020